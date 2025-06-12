Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after buying an additional 526,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,652,768,000 after acquiring an additional 157,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,088,037,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,850. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $301.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.83. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

