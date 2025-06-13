GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Zscaler by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Zscaler by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.71.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $301.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,205.72 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,722 shares of company stock worth $93,690,448. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.