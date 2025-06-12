Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 741,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,289 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in FOX were worth $41,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $7,767,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cfra Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

