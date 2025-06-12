Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,961 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $57,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Entergy by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after buying an additional 5,998,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after buying an additional 5,368,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,103,000 after buying an additional 5,271,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $88.38.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

