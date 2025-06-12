Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $50.44 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 117,546 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $50,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $816,392.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,353,416.32. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,564. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.24.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $143.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

