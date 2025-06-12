Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 886.2% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sompo Stock Performance

Shares of Sompo stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. Sompo has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sompo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

