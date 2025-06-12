Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 113,159 Shares of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,455,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,159 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.74% of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF worth $140,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Get Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SIO opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $195.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.1019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds income producing debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a bottom-up security selection process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.