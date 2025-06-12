Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV) Holdings Lowered by FMB Wealth Management

FMB Wealth Management reduced its position in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the period. Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF comprises 6.0% of FMB Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FMB Wealth Management owned approximately 14.49% of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 266,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,689 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DXIV opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 million and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

The Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (DXIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of developed markets ex-US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability.

