Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

