Bradyco Inc. Sells 750 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bradyco Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bradyco Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $310.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

