Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall K. Fields Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $75,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,840. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Repositrak Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE TRAK opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Repositrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $376.49 million, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Repositrak alerts:

Repositrak Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Repositrak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Repositrak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repositrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRAK

Institutional Trading of Repositrak

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Repositrak stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Repositrak worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repositrak

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repositrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repositrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.