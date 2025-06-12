Insider Buying: Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Buys 7,331 Shares of Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Alex Nick Blanco acquired 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,328.74.
Cascades Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$946.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.73.
Cascades Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently -64.73%.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
