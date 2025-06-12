Insider Buying: Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Buys 7,331 Shares of Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Alex Nick Blanco acquired 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,328.74.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$946.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.73.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently -64.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Cascades

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.