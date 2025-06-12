Arvest Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,104,000 after buying an additional 980,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,008,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,763,000 after buying an additional 327,729 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

