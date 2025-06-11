Q4 Earnings Estimate for CVE:HIV Issued By Northland Capmk

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Northland Capmk also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a business services company in the Business Services industry.

