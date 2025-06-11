Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $11.24. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 49,835 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

