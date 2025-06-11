Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $80,564,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $269.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.96 and a twelve month high of $273.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.33%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

