Valley National Bancorp (VLYPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5143 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VLYPO opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $26.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

