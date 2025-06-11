Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates OTCMKTS:ZLDPF FY2025 Earnings

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now forecasts that the company will earn $11.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.57. The consensus estimate for Zealand Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.61 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 1,725.03%.

Separately, William Blair upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.49 and a quick ratio of 35.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.