Promising Quantum Computing Stocks Worth Watching – June 8th

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or provide services related to quantum computers and the underlying hardware, software, or algorithms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth and technological breakthroughs in quantum information processing. As an emerging sector, quantum computing stocks often exhibit higher volatility and long-term risk–reward profiles compared to traditional technology equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 82,418,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,878,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.49. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,086,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,141,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 2.59.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 35,430,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,724,347. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 3.85.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 38,189,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,855,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.50. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.12. 1,691,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59.

