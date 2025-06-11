Hotel Stocks To Watch Today – June 8th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Carnival Co. &, Vail Resorts, and Expedia Group are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, managing or franchising hotel and lodging properties. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to trends in travel demand, average room rates and occupancy levels, which drive revenue and profitability in the hospitality sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded up $44.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5,614.61. The company had a trading volume of 174,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,298. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,990.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,932.90. The company has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,639.70.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.67. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,618,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,475,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Vail Resorts (MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

MTN stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

