Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Integer by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Integer by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Price Performance

ITGR opened at $122.55 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $41,751,550.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,990. This trade represents a 87.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,434 shares of company stock valued at $44,577,115. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.