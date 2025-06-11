Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 284.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

