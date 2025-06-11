Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,425.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 103,150.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.7%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

