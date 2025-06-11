Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 149 Shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Retail ETF stock opened at $237.44 on Wednesday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $195.37 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.25.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

