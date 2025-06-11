Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $164.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.84. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

