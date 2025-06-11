Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NNY stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.