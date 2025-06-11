Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NNY stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $8.87.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
