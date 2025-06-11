Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE JGH opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

