Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%
NYSE JGH opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Why These 2 Downgrades Are Actually a Buy Signal
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Tech Focused ETFs to Watch as the Market Nears All-Time Highs
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Will Warner Bros. Discovery’s Split Produce Double the Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.