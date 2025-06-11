Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – June 8th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Nuvve, NWTN, Richardson Electronics, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose core business involves generating or supporting renewable, low-carbon power sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal or bioenergy. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms that aim to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and transition the global energy mix away from fossil fuels. Because they’re tied to emerging clean-tech markets and policy incentives, green energy stocks can be more volatile but offer growth potential as demand for sustainable power rises. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock remained flat at $3.65 during trading hours on Friday. 412,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,292. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of Nuvve stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN stock remained flat at $1.62 during midday trading on Friday. 191,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,720. NWTN has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,570. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $134.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,779. NWTN has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Nuvve stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,417. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

