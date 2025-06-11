Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,684,000 after buying an additional 56,112 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 16,424.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,623,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $558.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $550.65 and its 200 day moving average is $576.18. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.32 and a 1 year high of $642.45.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.