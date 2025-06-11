Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 2,050 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

