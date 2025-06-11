Courier Capital LLC Takes $81,000 Position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.10% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSPR. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of InspireMD by 721.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 854,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 750,635 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of InspireMD by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InspireMD by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

InspireMD stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.59. InspireMD, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSPR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of InspireMD from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

