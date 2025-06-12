FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Increased by Analyst

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ubiquiti in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.12. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $401.60 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $139.06 and a 52-week high of $469.98. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

