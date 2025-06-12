Atrium Research Forecasts ADF Group’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atrium Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for ADF Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 10th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for ADF Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for ADF Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

ADF Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of TSE DRX opened at C$8.62 on Thursday. ADF Group has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.57.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc involves in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and the installation of steel structures and steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork. The company’s products and services intended for the five principal segments of the non-residential construction industry: Office towers and high-rises, Commercial and recreational buildings, Airport facilities, Industrial complexes, and Transport infrastructures.

