Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in May

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
TATYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
