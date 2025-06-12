Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

