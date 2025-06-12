Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Verisail Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $42.59.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

