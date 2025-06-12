FMB Wealth Management Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

FMB Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of FMB Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FMB Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DFAU opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

