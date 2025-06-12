Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Short Interest Update

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Trans-Lux Stock Up 14.1%
TNLX opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Trans-Lux has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.95.
About Trans-Lux
