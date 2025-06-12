Defined Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $649,090.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,058.36. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $41,919.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,906.70. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,939 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CSWI opened at $305.23 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.92.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

