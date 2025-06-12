Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Bought by FMB Wealth Management

FMB Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 0.7% of FMB Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FMB Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 122,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 115,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DFAR opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

