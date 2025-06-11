Courier Capital LLC Invests $251,000 in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLIP. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CLIP stock opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.56.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

