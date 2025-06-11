First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 530 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pool by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Pool by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Pool stock opened at $306.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.18.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pool

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.