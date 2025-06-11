Courier Capital LLC Purchases 711 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

