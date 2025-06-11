iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $145.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.75. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.