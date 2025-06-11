Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,598. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

