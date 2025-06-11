Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Price Target at C$76.72

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOU shares. Raymond James set a C$78.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cormark upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.8%

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.82 per share, with a total value of C$314,097.50. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.94, for a total value of C$3,636,561.60. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$63.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$55.27 and a 52-week high of C$70.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.97.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Stories

