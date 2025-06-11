Courier Capital LLC Invests $256,000 in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,113,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 502.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

