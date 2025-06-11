5,600 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 722,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 284,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LMAT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Get Our Latest Report on LMAT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 18,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $1,587,996.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,873,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,829,395.27. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $8,556,857. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.