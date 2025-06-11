Analysts Set Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Target Price at $48.71

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

RHI opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.04. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 118.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Robert Half by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,079,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at $71,175,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Robert Half by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,554,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $60,257,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 5,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 693,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 680,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

