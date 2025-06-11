9,770 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,111,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,894,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,747 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,634,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,986.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,114,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,918 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 415,821 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

